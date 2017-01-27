A return to winter with Maranda’s family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Grand Haven Winterfest

(weather permitting)

Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone warm and having a great time. Winterfest began in 1979 and has grown into a big event along the West Michigan shoreline. This is an interactive festival with many participants getting involved from the very young to the old. Activities are indoors as well as outdoors.

Kids Crafts and Critters at the Coopersville Farm Museum 10-2

Last Saturday of every month

10am-2pm

Free admission – donations accepted

375 Main Street – Coopersville

Family open swim at the Holland Aquatic Center Saturday

Noon-7pm

All the features will be open including the splash zone, slide, Alpine Challenge, Zip line and more!

Muskegon Lumberjacks – Friday and Saturday

Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 at 7:15pm

L.C. Walker Arena

Muskegon Lumberjacks take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints!

Camper and RV Show

Kellogg Arena

Battle Creek

Michigan Association of Recreational Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) will be holding a four-day event, January 26-29th, at Kellogg Arena located downtown Battle Creek.

Admission will be $7 for adults and children and $6 dollars for seniors. Tickets are available at www.battlecreeklive.com.

The show will feature RV’s, campers, and fifth wheels for sale from Haylett Auto & RV, Richard’s Motor Sales, Krenek RV, Caswell RV, and Larry’s RV Center.

Thursday January 26th 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday January 27th 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday January 28th 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday January 29th 11:00 AM –