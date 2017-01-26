Recognize someone who gives back Where You Live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There are so many amazing people living and working in our community. Family Futures has a way that they can be recognized! Check out the video above to see one inspirational story, and how you can nominate someone deserving Where You Live.

5 award categories:

· Booker T. Washington Volunteer Award: A volunteer who has given his or her time to programs and services focused on children and families.

· Christine Nelson Professional Award: A professional who is committed to efforts that support children and families.

· Lifetime Child Advocate Award: An individual who has devoted a lifetime of service to children and families.

· Community Group Professional Award: An established group or organization that shares our vision to protect children, support families and strengthen our community.

· New this year! Family Friendly Business: An organization dedicated to family friendly practices and community outreach that improves the lives of children in our community.

Super easy to nominate, just go to online and click on the Family Futures Service to Children Awards banner. Through partnerships, programs, education and advocacy, Family Futures helps build a stronger community where children are empowered to reach their full potential

The Family Futures Service to Children Awards celebration will be held Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 – 8pm at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. It’s free to attend, but registration is required online. Nominate someone deserving and save your spot at the event today!