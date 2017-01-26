Don’t miss Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – In the winter, it can be tough to find fun things to get out and do with the family. Look no further! Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild in collaboration with the John Ball Zoo.

Have fun exploring the survival techniques of an owl, a ball python, a chinchilla and silkie chickens. Enjoy watching live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, doing art projects, playing animal games and trying your luck at animal challenges. Perfect for ages 3 to 6, but all ages welcome. A great way to come in from the cold and have fun! Reservations are required. Enroll online or call Meijer Gardens at 616-975-3144 or John Ball Zoo at 616-336-4301.

Member Cost: $5
Non-Member Cost: $7
Age Range: 3 and older

