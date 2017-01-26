Create curb appeal with a fab front door

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Create curb appeal by making your front door the focal point. A beautiful front door can add value to your home and make it stand out. We love the modern entry door collection from Masonite because you design it yourself.

Choose your material and then decide how much light you want to let in. Choose your light configuration from 7 different options/stunning angles, small squares for big impact, clean lines for refined style or go vertical for maximum WOW factor. Plus, there are tons of options that show off stunning angles or clean lines. Let the professionals at Standale Interiors install it for you.

