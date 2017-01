GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Erica and Lainey use technology to find a woman for Bill; Barry wants to be a gym teacher.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

At school, JJ develops a crush on the new girl.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Phil considers becoming a member at Jay’s favorite refuge.

black-ish

9:30 p.m.

In an effort to get more involved with his community, Dre joins the Homeowners’ Association.

President Trump – The First Interview

10 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks with David Muir in his first interview since taking office.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Comic Martin Short; actor Edgar Ramirez; Lady Antebellum performs.

