GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s hard to believe that children in our own community are going to bed hungry, but you can make an impact. The IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a last meal of the day for hundreds of children. Volunteers are always needed to help pack meals, decorate bags and drive meals to local schools. Volunteering is easy. You can volunteer for as much or as little time as you’d like. Local students with special needs gather each Friday to lend a hand in packing lunches. Click on the video above to watch. You can volunteer, here.

Your donation of food items can go a long way. The next time you’re grocery shopping, keep in mind the impact one item can make. It’s bigger than you may think. Below is a list of drop off locations at State Farm Agencies, where you can bring your food items. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through February 1, 2016.

IMPACT IS EASY

Everyday 473 lunches are packed for local kids

A small jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 23 sandwiches

A large jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 50 sandwiches

Loaves of bread needed are 42 per day

A 6 lb can of pears makes 29 fruit cups-it takes 13 cans each day

Each day trail mix for all kids uses 6 boxes of Cheerios, 15 cups of raisins, 6 bags of Pretzels

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF DONATION SITES.