Innovative program empowering kids: Kent CORE Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Kent Transition Center (KTC) offers a new, innovative program designed to meet the needs of Kent County’s secondary students that are not yet prepared for independent, competitive employment, which is an enrollment requirement for KTC. Check out the video above where Maranda visited the CORE Program.

The CORE program will better prepare (empower) students for adult life by working mainly on career and employability skills, but also teaching them to invest in their community through community participation, and when needed, provide instruction with semi-independent living skills.

The main components of the program are:

Functional Academic Skills

Pre-Vocational Skills

Vocational Skills

Communication Skills

Interpersonal Skills

Additional components:

Semi-Independent Living Skills

Leisure Skills