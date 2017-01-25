Give back by eating a delicious meal at Taste of Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If you are looking for a fun night out while helping others in West Michigan, look no further than Hope Network. A Taste of Hope was initiated as a way for restaurants to give back to the Hope Network Foundation in a meaningful way. Whether it’s for a meeting or with your family, grab a dinner reservation and savor the fact you’ll be benefiting people throughout our community.

Great food and fun with friends? How could it get better? Ten percent of food purchases after 5 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be donated to the Hope Network Foundation. That means giving back to people to more than 20,000 people annually throughout Michigan.

Where and when?

six.one.six: December

Inside the JW Marriott | 235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Cygnus 27: January and February

Inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel | 187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503