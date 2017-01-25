Celebrating the Lunar New Year

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
lunar-new-year


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Celebrating new traditions is fun and educational. Have you celebrated the Lunar New Year? It’s a colorful and fun ceremony that families right here in West Michigan are taking part in.

Even though Americans don’t celebrate the Lunar New Year, many call the Lunar New Year “Chinese New Year.” However, from late January to the middle of February, China, Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and many Asian countries celebrate the Lunar New Year as national holidays.

Maranda joined a Lunar New Year Celebration. Check out the video above to learn about this fun tradition!

