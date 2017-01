GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Frankie tries to teach Brick how to swallow a pill.

American Housewife

8:30 p.m.

Anna-Kat draws a plus-size portrait of Katie.

Fresh Off the Boat

9 p.m.

Louis takes the family to Taiwan, then wonders if life in Taiwan would be better than in Orlando.

The Real O’Neals

9:30 p.m.

Jimmy recruits Kenny to join the wrestling team.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

10 p.m.

May works to uncover the truth about what happened to her; Aida’s next move puts everyone at risk.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Actor Matthew McConaughey; actress Milla Jovovich; The Americanos perform.

