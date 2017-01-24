Scandal fans get ready TGIT is back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Thursday January 26th is circled in red on the calendar here at WOTV 4 Women because we can’t wait for the return of ABC’s TIGT lineup. That’s right TGIT is back including a brand new season of Scandal. (We’ve missed you Kerri Washington!)

Grey’s Anatomy | 8pm

It all kicks off Thursday night at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4 with a brand new episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Bailey, Arizona and Jo go to a maximum security women’s prison to treat a violent, 16-year-old pregnant girl and her unborn baby, on the midseason premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,

Scandal | 9pm

Then at 9pm Scandal takes center stage. The election results for the presidential race between Mellie Grant and Francisco Vargas are announced, and the shocking results lead to an explosive outcome, on the highly anticipated season premiere of “Scandal.”

How to Get Away with Murder | 10pm

At 10pm get ready for How to Get Away with Murder. With Annalise in jail facing arson and first-degree murder charges, the D.A.’s office continues to build their case against her, and the police investigate what happened to Wes on the night of the house fire. Meanwhile, the Keating 4 try to cope with the devastating realization that one of their own is dead.

Turn on My ABC WOTV 4 Thursday January 26th starting at 8pm for the return of #TGIT.