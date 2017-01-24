Psychoeducational Testing from Wedgwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Looking for answers to help you better understand your child or teen? Wedgwood Christian Services offers Psychoeducational Testing services that offer parents an understanding of their child’s learning or behavior challenges.

Is your child or teen…

-Having trouble paying attention?

-Struggling with reading, writing, or math skills?

-Having a hard time remembering directions or understanding something after it has been explained?

-Dealing with mood or anxiety symptoms that impact learning?

-Continuing to experience behavior issues even after receiving consequences?

-Acting impulsively?

-Taking an unusually long time to complete homework or daily tasks?

-Seeking to better understand who they are?

Assessments provide knowledge about your child’s strengths and struggles and give targeted, practical recommendations to support learning and academic progress. Testing is available for children ages 6 – 17. Children and teens are actively involved throughout the testing process and will receive age appropriate feedback about their results.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call (616) 942-7294.