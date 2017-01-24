Open your heart and family to a foster child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Bethany Christian Services aims to strengthen the biological family and support the child through this crisis, so that the child can return home to a safe and nurturing family. Sometimes this involves providing quality temporary care for these children while their biological family heals and gets ready to reunite with their child.

Do you have the capacity within your family and your heart to help one of these children in need? Bethany offers many opportunities to provide care for these children. Watch the video above and check out Bethany’s website to learn more about fostering a child.