List: 2017 Oscar Nominations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards are in, and like every year, the list contains a few surprises.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, and will be hosted by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Hell or High Water”

“Moonlight”

“Fences”

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington — “Fences”

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”

Ruth Negga — “Loving”

Natalie Portman — “Jackie”

Emma Stone — “La La Land”

Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis — “Fences”

Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman — “Lion”

Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“13th”

“O.J.: Made in America”

Directing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Production Design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) — “La La Land”

Can’t Stop the Feeling — “Trolls”

City of Star — “La La Land”

The Empty Chair — “Jim: The James Foley Story”

How Far I’ll Go — “Moana”

Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”