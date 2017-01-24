Fabulous renovation project by Standale Interiors

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
standale-interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – In Grand Rapids, downtown conjures up thoughts of great restaurants, local businesses, and unique living spaces. What comes to mind most is old buildings that get renovated into one-of-a-kind apartments and condos.

In the video above, eightWest takes you inside a condo in downtown Grand Rapids that’s been newly renovated. It happens to belong to a woman who people often turn to, to help them create the home of their dreams. We’ve been following Jan Lehman’s personal 18-month renovation project, and it was amazing to see the finished product!

Her condo looks spectacular, and she worked with her staff at Standale Interiors to complete it. Luckily, those experts are available to help all of us!

Standale Interiors
Lake Michigan Drive NW – Grand Rapids
(616) 453-8201 1-877-782-6325
Open Monday-Saturday
www.standaleinteriors.com

