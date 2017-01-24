Event to help families prep for kindergarten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Kindergarten, Here I Come! is happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this Wednesday, January 25th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This event is perfect for preschool families with children eligible for kindergarten this fall. It’s a one-stop-shop where families can meet Grand Rapids Public School’s awesome principals and kindergarten teachers from every neighborhood elementary and all the theme schools too!

This is a great opportunity for parents who may be on the fence trying to decide between GRPS schools, as each will showcase what makes their school so special. This event is happening right before the first Theme School Application deadline of January 31st.

Admission, parking, a planetarium show, and, of course, a ride on the carousel is free for all who attend Kindergarten, Here I Come!