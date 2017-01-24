Creating peace around the world: Preemptive Love Coalition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Jeremy Courtney is the CEO of Preemptive Love Coalition (PLC), a peacemaking organization providing lifesaving surgery, relief, and development in Iraq, Libya, and other areas of polarizing conflict.

Preemptive Love goes where others won’t go, to love the people others won’t love. Since 2007, PLC has provided over 1,500 lifesaving heart surgeries for children in fragile states and conflict zones across the world. In the shadow of ISIS in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Nigeria and Pakistan, PLC has delivered 40,000 pounds of food, served 17,000 women and children, and started more than 20 entrepreneurial initiatives. Through these services, the preemptive love creed has launched countless stories of reconciliation between Muslims and Christians, Sunnis and Shias, Kurds, Arabs, and Assyrians.

You can see Jeremy Courtney give his lecture at the Calvin College January lecture series, “The World is a Scary Place, Love Anyways.” Monday, January 23 from 12:30 PM–1:30 p.m. at the Covenant Fine Arts Center Auditorium