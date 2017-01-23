DIY Cold and flu remedy: Detox ginger bath

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Here is a great home remedy to help stop a cold or flu in its tracks! Whether you are just at the unset of sickness or in the middle of it, a ginger bath can help things along and ease symptoms. I know that I have shared with you in the past the vast array of benefits of ginger root, culinary and medicinal, but beyond ingesting it ginger can also help you topically by soaking in it.

A ginger bath helps with cold and flu, is great for promoting healthy detox and also can help to relieve muscle soreness and arthritis. Best to do this in the evening as you will sweat profusely and this will even help you have a more restful sleep.

Make sure you are adequately hydrated prior to the bath; again- YOU WILL SWEAT. Use 1/8 cup ginger with ½ cup baking soda and 1 cup Epson salts. Run you bath on the warmer to hot side and add the mixture to the running water. Soak for at least 15-20 minutes for best effects. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids after the treatment and rinse the salt off in a warm shower. Now get dry and cozy in some cotton clothes as you will likely still be sweating.

If this is your first time 20 minutes is going to be a LOT. If you need to you can do this about once per week gradually increasing the time up to 40 minutes until you feel well again.