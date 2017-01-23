An inside look at West Michigan families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Maranda dedicated a whole show to celebrating families around West Michigan. In the video above, you’ll see the family that skates together, stays together This adorable family of 8 shows the crowd at Tarry Hall Roller Rink how it’s done.

A local family is bringing tasty snacks to West Michigan. Check out the video above to see inside Mosby’s Popcorn Palace in Kentwood. Whether it’s classic caramel or wild jalapeno ranch, there’s a surprising flavor for everyone.

Since 1952, Fat Boy Burgers has been feeding West Michigan delicious breakfast dishes, burgers, and shakes. Maranda visited the iconic Grand Rapids eatery and even flipped a few burgers.

Thanks to Samaritas, Maranda was able to be in the courtroom to watch a local family welcome a new member. Check out the video above to see 9 local families adopt ten kids, making it a special day for everyone.

Shelby Kregel works at Starbucks and was urged by her boss to enter a contest through Starbucks to design their paper cups. Shelby entered at the last minute. Starbucks loved her design, but said it was too vibrant for the paper cups, so they decided to put her art on a ceramic cup and sell it worldwide.

