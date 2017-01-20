Explore West Michigan this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Time to break out the winter coats, your warmest but cutest boots and wrap yourselves up in the biggest scarf you can possibly find because winter is here ladies! If you live in West Michigan you know a thing or two about winter, the first being there is A LOT of snow and secondly it is BEYOND cold outside. What you may not know about Michigan however, is there is actually quite a lot of things to do believe it or not. They don’t call it a winter wonderland for nothing!

1. Soak Up A Show

You may not be able to soak up the sun anymore, but you can totally soak up a show! There are so many great theaters in West Michigan that offer special performances this time of year. Not a theater person, now worries you can also explore other forms of entertainment such as dance, comedy, museums or live music performances. Heck, you could even just go to the movies!

2. Go OUTSIDE

Yes you read that right, we’re telling you to go OUTSIDE this winter. It may be cold but think about all the fun activities you can do this time of year; snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding, sledding, ice-skating, snowmobiling, ice fishing, dog-sledding, snowman building and more! You can also try something totally new like lugging at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex. There is more to do outside during the winter than just shoveling snow, we promise!

3. CHEERS!

We live in beer city ladies and guess what, beer is still being brewed in the winter – so is wine! Remember how every summer you and your friends always say you’re going to take a brewery or winery tour, but you never manage to get to one? Well why not go now! Fresh beer and wine still taste good in the winter, plus at this time of year they have special winter flavors you might not have ever tried before. Grab your girlfriends or go out for a date night and treat yourself! You deserve it for having to deal with all these freezing Michigan temperatures, am I right? Just make sure you decide who’s going to be the D.D. before you get there.

4. Did Somebody Say Scavenger Hunt!?

Just because we told you to get outside doesn’t mean you have to stay out there forever. If you have kiddos at home this a great thing to do AND before you freak out about how you’re going to keep them and yourself warm know that the scavenger hunt takes place inside! Cabelas in Grandeville, MI offers a free scavenger hunt for any and all visitors. To participate in the fun all you have to do is visit a service desk during store hours and they’ll send you on your way. WARNING: will be lots of fun!

5. Goooooo TEAM!

Sports can be played and enjoyed all year long! Snow or no snow, the game must go on! Check out a local Griffin’s Hockey game or indoor sporting event of your choice? It’s also super fun cheering on your favorite teams. Rather play than sit on the sidelines, great idea! Grab some friends and join an intramural sports team of your own. There are so many indoor facilities open just waiting for you to stop by. Don’t have time for a huge commitment, no problem some facilities have public play times where you can come and go as you please. It may be winter time but you can still get your head in the game!

6. Shop Till You Drop

Winter means one thing in the retail world – SALES! That’s right ladies, the winter sales are here so call the girls and go straight to the mall. Check out all your favorite stores to see where the discounts are. We told you winter wasn’t completely horrible.

7. Kiss The Chef

One of my favorite things about winter is all the yummy food associated with it. The holidays may be over but the kitchen it still open! Try making a new soup recipe you’ve never tried before or a yummy new crock-pot or casserole recipe. How about trying a new snack idea? What better way to stay warm this winter than with some good old fashion comfort food?

8. Get Crafty

Doesn’t the idea of sitting by the fire and getting crafty just sound like a blast? We think so! Now is a great time to try a fun winter craft or start a new project. Need a new scarf? Why not learn how to knit one for yourself? Feeling a little cold, make a homemade blanket. Does the bathroom need a facelift? Head out to the home improvement store. There’s so excuse for you to be bored this winter, so get out there and get crafting!

9.) Heat Things Up

We’re in cuddle weathers ladies so love is in that bitter cold frosty air. There are so many fun dates to go on during the winter such as ice-skating (aka hand holding on ice), going on a walk through the beautiful winter wonderland we call Western Michigan, or even just going to a local coffee shop and sitting by the fire as you talk about everything and nothing all at the same time. Now is also a great time to try new resturants, they’re not as crowded now as they are in the summer. It doesn’t matter whether you’re with your significant other or someone new in your life you can make this winter fun and romantic. Keep the romance alive ladies!

10.) Bury Yourself

Snow doesn’t have to be the only thing you bury yourself in this winter, how about a nice book or a good movie instead? Either option gives you the opportunity to curl up on the coach in front of the fire and just relax. If you have no place to go,”let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” right?