Come play at the Kids and Family Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Zip line will once again fly through DeVos Place, along with the annual Kids & Family Expo. The expo will be in beautiful downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday, January 21, 2017 and will focus on Family Bonding Activities, Education and fun!

If your family is encouraging some cabin fever, this expo will encourage you to come play and enjoy some family bonding, move with physical activities, learn and explore with creative mind activities, and lead healthier lives. Families Matter, Moving Matters, Minds Matter and Creative Play Matters, bringing basic family bonding activities full circle.

This family focused community event helps raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation – be nice. Program, which is a positive anti-bullying initiative designed to spread awareness surrounding the issues of bullying.

Activities:

• Zip line

• Art Wall Zone

• KDL “Lab Experience”

• Cow’s Belly Bounce House by United Dairy Industry of Michigan

• Giant Slide

• Live Music Performances

• Activity Zone with Inflatable Obstacle Course

• GaGa Pit by Camp Henry

• Mechanical Horse

• Chain of Strength

• Berlin Race Car & Mini Wedge

• Hula Hoop Zone

• Police Car / Fire Truck / Ambulance

• LEGO Build Area

• Snowflake Station

• Puppet Theatre

• Magician

• Martial Arts / Self Defense

• Toddler Zone

• Noodle Necklace Craft

• Costumed Character, Crafts and Coloring

• Family Fun Bucket Prizes (winners announced every hour)

• and much more!