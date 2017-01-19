Young Bankers Club: Creating financially savvy kids

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
fifth-third-young-bankers-club


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Experts agree the earlier kids learn about money, the better. That’s why Fifth Third Bank created the Young Bankers Club.

Check out the video above to see what it takes to be a member!

The Young Bankers Club is a five or ten week program that is taught in the classroom by Fifth Third Bank employees. Students learn about careers, budgeting, math, and money management through hands-on projects and role-playing. The program helps the students become responsible consumers who will be financially savvy adults.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s