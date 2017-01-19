Young Bankers Club: Creating financially savvy kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Experts agree the earlier kids learn about money, the better. That’s why Fifth Third Bank created the Young Bankers Club.

Check out the video above to see what it takes to be a member!

The Young Bankers Club is a five or ten week program that is taught in the classroom by Fifth Third Bank employees. Students learn about careers, budgeting, math, and money management through hands-on projects and role-playing. The program helps the students become responsible consumers who will be financially savvy adults.