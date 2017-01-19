Soups On For All: tickets now available

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s one of West Michigan’s most popular winter events and tickets for the 2017 Soup’s On For All! are now available. The 19th annual Catholic Charities West Michigan fundraiser is set for Monday, January 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids.

Soup’s On For All! features nearly 30 soups created by dozens of Grand Rapids-area restaurants. The soups, along with breads and desserts are served by a variety of celebrities, media members and volunteers, who are spread out through all five floors of the B.O.B.

Last year, more than 1,000 people attended Soup’s On, raising more than $100,000 for the food and pantry programs of God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Tickets are available at ccwestmi.org, Schuler Books & Music or Michigan Church Supply in Grand Rapids.

“The generosity shown by those who attend Soup’s On For All! enables us to feed people’s hunger in Grand Rapids and around West Michigan,” said Tiffany Page, Director of Community Outreach. “Those who attend also get to take home a hand-painted bowl, which serves as a visual reminder that hunger exists every day,” Page added.

God’s Kitchen serves more than 150,000 meals each year through both its dining room in the Heartside Neighborhood in Grand Rapids and at sponsored sites through the 11 county Diocese of Grand Rapids. Guests are welcomed on a walk-in basis with no questions and no qualifiers.