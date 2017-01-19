Life after high school: Advice to students and parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Junior and senior year of high school can raise a lot of questions, concerns, and unknowns. Is college for me? How do I apply for financial aid? What if I don’t know what I want to do in my life? Whether you are a student or parent, you are not alone in these concerns. Maranda invited a panel in studio to play a game of ‘True or False’. She was joined by high school senior, Tommy, college senior, Kylee, and Kathryn VanOveren, Counselor Kent ISD. Check out the video above to learn valuable information when preparing for the next step.

