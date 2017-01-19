GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-February is American Heart Month, and it’s important to be informed. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States; one in every three deaths is from heart disease and stroke, equal to 2,200 deaths per day. Go Red For Women is a movement that starts with you. Lead by example and make the time to “Know Your Numbers.” It’s knowledge that could save your life. Below are numbers all women should know. Plus, scroll below to see how you can take part in the GO RED for Women Luncheon in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Five numbers, that all women should know to take control of their heart health:

1. Total Cholesterol

2. HDL (good) Cholesterol

3. Blood Pressure

4. Blood Sugar

5. Body Mass Index (BMI)

Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.

FACTS ABOUT CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

* Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year.

* Cardiovascular diseases kill about one woman every 80 seconds and about 80% of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable.

* Heart disease is the number 1 killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

* More than one in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

o Among women age 20 and older:

* About one third of non-Hispanic whites have CVD;

GET INVOLVED:

GO RED for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon

February 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM-1:30 PM

DeVos Place Click here to register for tickets GO RED for Women Kalamazoo Luncheon February 10, 2017 12:00PM-1:30PM Raddison Plaza Click here to register for tickets