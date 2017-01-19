“Drink One Down For Your Town” event benefits Binder Park Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Chase the winter blues away during happy hour at Arcadia Brewery in Battle Creek. The “Drink One Down for Your Town” event will take place on February 6th from 11am to 10pm to raise funds for Binder Park Zoo. It’s simple and fun to participate and a great way to start out the week! Stop by the brewery with your crew for lunch or dinner to have your favorite brew and Arcadia will generously donate 50% of all tap sales to the Zoo. Join the fun on Facebook.

“It’s a way for us to give back to our community, encourage community participation in our local nonprofits, and help to boost economic growth here in downtown Battle Creek,” said Founder and Owner, Tim Surprise. “We chose Binder Park Zoo because they are an anchor institution in our community.”

The Drink One Down for Your Town event has been a community fundraiser hosted by Arcadia for 8 years. To date, the brewery has given over $30,000 in sales, back to various nonprofit organizations.

“Binder Park Zoo is honored to be the selected recipient of this generosity and we are grateful for the support of our friends at Arcadia Ales,” states Leslie Walsh, Marketing & Development Manager at Binder Park Zoo. “Although the Zoo is closed to the public now, the important care and feeding of more than 400 animals continues. Without the revenue from our gate, it can be expensive! Drink One Down is a fun way to help the Zoo-drink a beer and help feed a giraffe!”

“Drink One Down for Your Town” will be held on February 6th from 11am to 10pm at Arcadia of Battle Creek. Proceeds will benefit Binder Park Zoo.