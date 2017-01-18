Pine Rest selected as an official charity for Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Fifth Third River Bank Run is about to celebrate 40 years in West Michigan! There are many surprises up their sleeve for this year, and Maranda is keeping viewers up to date about all of it. Pine Rest has been selected as an official charity of the big race, giving people an opportunity to give back to a fantastic local non-profit.

Your gift will go towards Pine Rest’s Patient Assistance Fund (PAF) – which offers financial assistance to people in need. 100% of gifts to PAF will be used to help reduce the cost of treatment for individuals and families with financial hardships.

Looking for more ways to get involved? Join Pine Rest’s running team, Team PR Pacing, and help fundraise for PAF. Runner’s who raise $100 or more will receive: A Team PR Pacing wicking t-shirt, goodie bag with Pine Rest swag, running gear, snacks and more, exclusive training events with other Team PR Pacing runners, secured bag check at the Pine Rest booth, tour of Pine Rest to hear about how your fundraising dollars are changing lives, and much more!