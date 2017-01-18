Meet Brianna ‘Hoops’ Green of the Harlem Globetrotters

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
globetrotter


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that combines athleticism, theater, and comedy. Over the years they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 122 countries, making them a show you don’t want to miss. Maranda met with Brianna ‘Hoops’ Green to talk about what it’s like being a Globetrotter. With Brianna being only the 15th female member in the team’s 90 year history, she’s an inspiration to young girls to follow their dreams. To Brianna, it’s all about, “having fun, playing hard, and being passionate about what I do.”

