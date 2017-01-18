Globetrotters tip off weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Harlem Globetrotters

Wednesday, January 18 – Wings Event Center – 7pm

Thursday, January 19 – Kellogg Arena – 7pm

Sunday, January 22 – Van Andel Arena – 2pm

Grand Rapid Symphony: Peter and the Wolf

Saturday, January 21 10:15am and 11:30am

One of the best-loved musical tales of all time will thrill your little ones in these performances featuring the Grand Rapids Symphony and members of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

East Kentwood Performing Arts Center

Festival of Health – Kalamazoo Valley Museum

January 21

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum presents its 16th Annual Festival of Health. This family fun festival features a wide range of tips and resources for healthy living, including a chance to meet with local health professionals.

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo

Saturday, January 21 – 10am-3pm

Kalamazoo County Expo Center

Kids Rule the Ridge

Timber Ridge Ski Area – Gobles

Sunday, Jan 22

Cost: Family Learn to ski/snowboard begins at 12 Noon for $40. Lift, Lesson & Rental. Penguin Race, magician & Balloon Lady are FREE

This Family Event includes: Skiing, Snowboarding, SnowTubing, a Magician, a Balloon Lady Jingles the Clown and a Penguin Race.