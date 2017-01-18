Give your metabolism a boost in 3 easy ways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — If you’re looking to boost your metabolism it’s important to put the right foods into your body! Metabolism is the important process of converting the food you eat into energy.

Did you know that metabolism happens even when you sleep? According to Mayo Clinic, “Even when you’re at rest, your body needs energy for all its ‘hidden’ functions, such as breathing, circulating blood, adjusting hormone levels, and growing and repairing cells.”

The harder your body has to work to breakdown and digest certain foods means your metabolism is slowing down too. Here’s three great suggestions from WOTV 4 Women’s Wellness expert Michele Fife on what foods to eat (and not) to get your metabolism moving.

Spice it up!

Spicy foods are great for aiding in digestion. Adding some cayenne, red pepper or any “heating” spice to your dish will add flavor and help boost your metabolism.

Add some acid

Add acid to your dish can also get your metabolism burning. Try seasoning your food with lemon or lime. Another way to get more acid into your diet is with vinegar! Use vinegar as a salad dressing or to make a nice sauce for your dish.

Skip the processed foods

Pack up the processed foods and get them out of the house. Avoid frozen, microwaved and leftover foods harder for your body to process and have decreased nutritional value. It’s important to cook fresh foods appropriately (not overdone, not undercooked) because your body will break them down faster and in turn, boosting your metabolism.

