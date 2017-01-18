Advice and tips to keep your athlete injury free

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If your child is active, there are precautions you should take to keep them injury free. Spectrum Health Sports Medicine is sharing key things parents need to know to keep their kids safe and healthy.

Make sure your child is getting appropriate amounts of rest between sports activities, especially if they play year-round. Listen to your kids and watch for changes in mood, changes in appetite, or loss of interest in activities. Dr. Axtman even recommends taking a month or two off from the sport to prevent overuse.

Check out the video above where Dr. Axtman goes into more detail about staying active as a family, goal setting, and more!

If your child is complaining of pain or discomfort, schedule an appointment with Spectrum Health Medical Group. They will conduct a thorough evaluation with a sports medicine specialist to get to the bottom of the problem.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

4100 Lake Drive, Suite 300

Grand Rapids

(616) 267-8860