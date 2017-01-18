4 Fun snow day activities for kids

By Published: Updated:
little girl winter


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Snow days are so fun for kids, but can leave you scraping for ideas to keep them occupied. Check out 4 ideas to have the best snowday ever:

  1. Make a snow day fun box-fill it with markers, scissors, paper, magazines, stickers, cards and more!
  2. Create an outdoor scavenger hunt for the whole family to play!
  3. Have a snowman building contest-be sure to take a lot of fun photos!
  4. Plan an indoor beach party, complete with sunglasses, beach towels and a picnic lunch!

Make the most of these special days home with the kids!

