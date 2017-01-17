Palliative Care for Children at Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – West Michigan is lucky to have Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility taking care of some of the tiniest patients. Maranda takes viewers inside their palliative care program. Check out the video above to see an amazing story from Helen DeVos.

The palliative care program focuses on improving quality of life and minimizing suffering in medically complex patients. Through aggressive treatment of pain and other troublesome symptoms, we can assist families with medical decision-making concerns. Pediatric palliative care is an emerging medical specialty and we are proud to have the only physician-led pediatric palliative care program in West Michigan.