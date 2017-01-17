Fun family event: Human Hungry, Hungry Hippo’s on ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Have you ever played the beloved family-friendly Hungry Hungry Hippo’s game? Now try it life sized on ice where you are the hippo competing to win on ICE! Check out the video above for more details on this family fun event.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Craig’s Cruisers in partnership with the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club (GRSSC), LaughFest, City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, and The City of Grand Rapids, bring you the 2nd annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on ICE!

Registration is open from December 5-January 31st.

There are no walk-up registrations available the day of the event. Each team will be composed of 6 teams in total of 18 teams all together. Cost per team is $60 ($10 per person) which includes tournament t-shirt, discount at our participating sponsor restaurant, team goodies, and a chance to win the Human Hungry Hungry Hippo trophy and prize package!