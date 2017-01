GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Turtle necks are a staple in the West Michigan winter wardrobe! Here’s some ideas to style your turtle neck sweaters this season.

This gray and black striped turtle neck would look great paired with high waisted black pants.

Try layering! We matched this grey turtle neck with a stylish black jacket for a little edge! A pair of skinny jeans and flats helps to pull it all together!