Nourish your body: Immune boosting meal plan

Your diet plays a key role in strengthening your immune system. Unfortunately, many of us don't eat enough fruits, vegetables, and other foods that can help keep our bodies healthy all year long. Aim for a good balanced mix of vitamins and minerals every day, along with daily activity and a good night's sleep!
Do an inventory of your pantry and refrigerator and the next time you’re at Meijer, fill your shopping cart with nutrient-rich foods and beverages that provide important nutrients to support a healthy immune system. Here’s a quick list to get you started:
- Citrus
- Avocado
- Spinach
- Tomatoes
- Garlic
- Bell peppers
- Sweet potatoes
- Eggs
- Cultured yogurt
- Oatmeal
- Whole-grain bread
- Almonds
- Salmon
- Lean beef
Immune Boosting Meal Plan
Breakfast
- ½ cup oatmeal with sliced almonds and dried cherries
- Orange–yogurt poppy seed muffin (recipe below)
- ½ grapefruit
- Green tea
Lunch
- Lean roast beef and tomato slices on whole-grain bread
- Pepper strips
- Fat free milk
- Apple
Dinner
- Salmon fillet
- Sweet potato
- Tossed spinach salad with cucumbers and yogurt ranch dressing
- Oatmeal, dark chocolate chip cookie
Snack
- Guacamole with garlic and diced tomatoes and whole-grain chips
Yogurt-Orange Poppy Seed Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
- 1/2 cup Meijer butter or margarine, softened
- 3/4 cup True Goodness by Meijer cane sugar
- 2 eggs
- 6 oz. (one container) Meijer plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup Meijer orange juice concentrate
- 1 Tbsp. grated orange peel
- 2 cups white whole wheat flour
- 1-1/2 Tbsps. poppy seeds
- 1 tsp. Meijer baking soda
- In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Stir in the yogurt, orange juice concentrate, orange peel and extract.
- Combine the dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture just until moistened.
- Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 375°for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
Nutrition information per muffin: 212 calories, 8.5g fat, 20mg cholesterol, 28g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 5g protein, 176mg sodium