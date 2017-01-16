Nourish your body: Immune boosting meal plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Your diet plays a key role in strengthening your immune system. Unfortunately, many of us don’t eat enough fruits, vegetables, and other foods that can help keep our bodies healthy all year long. Aim for a good balanced mix of vitamins and minerals every day, along with daily activity and a good night’s sleep!

Do an inventory of your pantry and refrigerator and the next time you’re at Meijer, fill your shopping cart with nutrient-rich foods and beverages that provide important nutrients to support a healthy immune system. Here’s a quick list to get you started:

Citrus

Avocado

Spinach

Tomatoes

Garlic

Bell peppers

Sweet potatoes

Eggs

Cultured yogurt

Oatmeal

Whole-grain bread

Almonds

Salmon

Lean beef

Immune Boosting Meal Plan

Breakfast

½ cup oatmeal with sliced almonds and dried cherries

Orange–yogurt poppy seed muffin (recipe below)

½ grapefruit

Green tea

Lunch

Lean roast beef and tomato slices on whole-grain bread

Pepper strips

Fat free milk

Apple

Dinner

Salmon fillet

Sweet potato

Tossed spinach salad with cucumbers and yogurt ranch dressing

Oatmeal, dark chocolate chip cookie

Snack

Guacamole with garlic and diced tomatoes and whole-grain chips

Yogurt-Orange Poppy Seed Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

1/2 cup Meijer butter or margarine, softened

3/4 cup True Goodness by Meijer cane sugar

2 eggs

6 oz. (one container) Meijer plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup Meijer orange juice concentrate

1 Tbsp. grated orange peel

2 cups white whole wheat flour

1-1/2 Tbsps. poppy seeds

1 tsp. Meijer baking soda

In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the yogurt, orange juice concentrate, orange peel and extract. Combine the dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture just until moistened. Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 375°for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

Nutrition information per muffin: 212 calories, 8.5g fat, 20mg cholesterol, 28g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 5g protein, 176mg sodium