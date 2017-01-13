The annual Brew Ha Ha is here

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The event we’ve all been waiting for, the 2017 Brew Ha Ha has arrived! It’s time to call up the sitter and leave those cute little kiddos at home because Mom and Dad are going out! 101.3 The Brew is hosting their 9th annual Brew Ha Ha this weekend, January 13th and 14th, at the DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Grand Rapids. Get ready to laugh your socks off with this years comedy line-up and enjoy more than 40 different craft beers from all over. Here’s the complete schedule along with ticket information to ensure that you know how to soak up all the fun…down to the very last drop!

MUST BE 21 YRS+ WITH A VALID ID
This is an adults only event. 

Friday, January 13, 2017 Entertainment Schedule:
Doors open at 5 p.m.

6:15PM – Ben Wilke
6:30PM – Dave Waite
7:25PM – Rapid Delivery Improv
8:25PM – Ben Wilke
8:40PM – Brian Scolaro

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Entertainment Schedule:
Doors open at 1 p.m

3:15PM – Jesse Ray and The Carolina Catfish
5PM – Valentiger
6:45PM – Vox Viddora
8:30PM – The Bimini Brothers
PLEASE BE SURE TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO THE DAY YOU ARE PLANNING TO ATTEND

Ticket Options:

DAY OF SHOW INFO: All ticket prices increase by $5
Tickets available to purchase at the box office only after 3PM
Will-call available to pick-up after 3PM only (valid photo ID required)
BEER MASTER TICKET: $35                               ($40 day of show)
Limited quantities available
2017 Collectors Mug, 10 sample tickets, & $5 off 2017 Brew Master T-shirt
STANDARD ADMISSION TICKET: $15               ($20 day of show)
Brew Ha Ha Glass & 5 sample tickets
DESIGNATED DRIVERS: $10                              ($15 day of show)
Entry only

