Inside the 2017 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT, Mich (WOTV) – The floor is buzzing at the North American International Auto Show. Maranda got to explore what’s new in Detroit! Sam Slaughter gave all the details from new interactive displays, flashy cars, and more. Check out the video above as Maranda takes viewers through all the excitement on the floor.

Do you ever wonder what it would be like to work and travel with the Auto Show? Maranda caught up with former intern and Toyota presenter and product specialist, Andi Ripley, for an inside scoop on this interesting job. In the video above, Andi explains what her busy schedule and job description entails, and introduces viewers to her adorable baby!

A real life Lightning McQueen? That’s right! You can check him out in Detroit. Creative director of Cars, Jay Ward of Pixar, spoke with Maranda about what it took to bring this character to life. With a top speed of 195 mph, you can bet this Lightning McQueen is causing big waves at the Auto Show. Cars 3 is coming out this June, so you can compare notes on which Lightning McQueen you prefer!

Self driving cars is just one trend that 25 Hour News 8’s Joe LaFurgey tackles at the Auto Show. Check out the video above where he walks viewers through the hottest trends of 2017.