Dirt, bikes, and fun for kids at AMSOIL Arenacross

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Something fun for kids is coming this weekend to Van Andel Arena. It takes 150 trucks full of dirt, fast bikes, and big jumps to bring the show together. AMSOIL Arenacross is the most intense motorcycle racing on the planet. Fearless and highly talented athletes will compete on man-made dirt battlegrounds built inside the country’s most well-known arenas for 14 rounds of high-speed, high-flying, fierce racing competition.

Check out the video above to see behind the scenes of putting this show together. Maranda also speaks with rider, Brianna Scheltema, who brings a little girl power to the motocross circuit.

Sat, Jan 14, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $15

Sun, Jan 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM, Amateur Day

All tickets $12