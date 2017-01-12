Train for that big race with Priority Health Run Camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Priority Health Run Camps are training programs through Gazelle Sports that help you prepare for that big race and have some fun! There’s a program for 5k’s and 10k’s and one for half marathons and marathons. The programs offers support for all experience levels with leaders supporting each runner the whole way through. Meeting locations rotate between four locations. They start with a warm up and stretch and offer aid stations along the way for the longer runs.

What are the training options available?

– The Priority Health Run camps are held in the winter and the summer.

– The Priority Health winter training camp includes a 5k-10k program and a half marathon-25k program.

5K/10K PROGRAM:

– Training Starts: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.

– Group Runs:

Wednesdays at 6:15 pm (East Grand Rapids)

Saturdays at 8:15 am (four rotating locations)

HALF MARATHON/25K PROGRAM:

– Training Starts: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 8 a.m.

– Group Runs:

Wednesdays at 6 pm (East Grand Rapids)

Saturdays at 8 am (four rotating locations)

How do you sign up?

Find out how to register by visiting gazellesports.com under “training programs”