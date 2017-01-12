Tips and tricks for beating the winter blahs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Winter can bring about a case of the blahs and exercise is one of the best ways to support optimal physical and mental health through the winter months. So what are the best times of day to exercise and get your move on during the cold weather season? This is the optimal time to GET UP EARLY. We naturally desire a bit more sleep in the winter so Be sure to get to bed early for a good night’s rest, say 9:30-10:30pm at latest.

Try to wake each day around 6am and get your workout in during the morning hours of 6am-10am. This will get you feeling motivated, invigorated and really ready for anything. We often think that is it MORE sleep that we need in the morning in order to wake feeling refreshed however it is actually the opposite.

If you wake at an early and consistent time each day this will improve your energy and mood. If 6am-10am doesn’t work for your schedule, try getting the workout in between 6pm and 10pm. If you do workout in that block of time instead, keep it a bit less vigorous and go for slow and steady instead.

Winter weather means bring on the heat so keep the fire burning by staying active and getting your fit on.