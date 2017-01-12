Power up with these healthy snack ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Having a healthy body starts with what you fuel it with. Milk Means More visited Maranda in studio with fun snack ideas that kids will love. Check out the video above to see how to assemble these tasty bites.

Healthy After-School Snacks

Mini Pizzas

Ingredients:

· 1 or half, whole wheat/grain English muffin

· 1 Tbsp. pizza sauce

· 2 Tbsp. low-fat mozzarella cheese

Directions:

1. Toast English muffin.

2. Drizzle pizza sauce and sprinkle cheese on top.

Frozen Greek Yogurt Banana Pops

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

· 3 ripe bananas

· ¾ cup Greek non-fat vanilla yogurt

· 6 popsicle sticks

· Topping options:

o Sliced almonds

o Shredded coconut

o Shaved dark chocolate or cocoa nibs

Directions:

1. Cut bananas in half. Insert popsicle sticks into bananas.

2. Roll bananas into the yogurt and cover with your topping of choice.

3. Freeze for at least 2 hours.

Smoothie Bowl

Yield: 1 small bowl

Ingredients:

· 1 cup frozen strawberries

· 1 banana (save half the banana for sliced topping)

· 2 Tbsp. chia seeds

· 2 Tbsp. old-fashioned oats, toasted

· ½ cup low-fat milk

Directions:

1. Add frozen strawberries, banana, chia seeds, oats, and milk to a blender. Blend until your desired smoothness.

2. Top smoothie bowl with your desired toppings. (options: shredded coconut, sliced banana or strawberry, chia seeds, sliced almonds).

3. Serve immediately.