POLL: Help Jordan pick a dress for the Auto Show Charity Spectacular

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Car manufacturers from around the world will bring the hottest vehicles to to DeVos Place for the Michigan International Auto Show. But before that, an exquisite evening will take place during the annual Charity Spectacular. On February 1, 2017, meet Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Superheroes, while enjoying cocktails, an exquisite strolling dinner and live entertainment.

Attending the Charity Spectacular will help support the life-saving work of the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Each ticket will go to the programs to enhance the lives of children undergoing treatments. Throughout the years, the Michigan International Auto Show in partnership with the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, has raised more than $1.5 million to support vital programs.

WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 will televise the live broadcast of the 2017 Auto Show Charity Spectacular, while supporting children of West Michigan. Throughout the broadcast, 24 Hour News 8 will be live at DeVos Place, along with Jordan Carson and Maranda. Buy tickets here.

The Auto Show Charity Spectacular is a fun and exciting evening, where the community steps out in their black-tie best for an evening on the town. Help Jordan pick which dress she’ll wear by picking your favorite below!

*Dresses above are found at Renee Austin Prom and Occasions.