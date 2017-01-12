High flying, hair-raising fun with Maranda’s weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Nature Day at the Downtown Market

January 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Market Greenhouse. This free family event is partnering with Blandford Nature Center and Outdoor Discovery Center and will have live animals on hand as well as interactive, make and take activities for kids.

Chinese New Year Super Saturday

Saturday, January 14 10am-3pm

Join them as they learn all about the Chinese New Year, a traditional festival that the Chinese have celebrated for more than four thousand years!

10:00 am & 1:00 pm Film

Cooking With Kids: Celebrating Chinese New Year

(30 mins.) Explore the history, traditions, and delicious food surrounding the Chinese New Year. Learn how to make dumplings at the famous Betelnut in San Francisco and then travel to Chinatown to see how family and friends prepare for the festivities that surround this special holiday.

Sky Kids Club: Experience Electricity

Air Zoo

Saturday, January 14 – 11am-3pm

Join the Air Zoo education team for our monthly Sky Kids Club activity to explore electricity! The Air Zoo Sky Kids Club is a FREE program for 6 – 11 year old Air Zoo members that’s sure to ignite young minds and inspire a passion for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM)! Activities run from 11-3, or until supplies run out! Member Price: FREE with registration to the Sky Kids Club (see website or ticket counter for details) Non-member Price: $2 with General Admission

AMSOIL Arenacross

Saturday, January 14 – 7pm

Sunday, January 15 – 1pm

Van Andel Arena

AMSOIL Arenacross is the most intense motorcycle racing on the palnet. Fearless and highly trained athletes will complete on the dirt battlegrounds of Van Andel Arena.

MLK Free Community Day at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Monday, January 16, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Muskegon Museum of Art will be open Monday, January 16, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, with special activities and free admission for all. The Community Day is sponsored by Meijer.

Activities will include:

Art and craft project in the classroom

Muskegon High School AP Art Student docents in the galleries, who will talk about various artworks that are on display.

Reading station, with a volunteer reader, in The Preacher and His Congregation exhibition gallery. The exhibition displays photographs of the life of a 1970s circuit preacher and his congregation.

Up from the Bottoms, a documentary film following the personal stories of African-Americans, now in their 80s and 90s who migrated north in the 1940s to the war factories of Muskegon Michigan, will be shown on the hour throughout the day.