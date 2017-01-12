Have fun and get healthy at Bouncing Fitness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There are so many different ways to get fit. The key is to find something that you love. Some people like to run, others lift weights, but eightWest found a fun, new place to exercise. Bounce your way to health at Bouncing Fitness in Rockford. Check out the video above as owner, Cheryl, explains more.
Benefits of Bouncing Fitness
- Improves coordination
- Works your entire core
- Enhances digestion and elimination
- Combats depression
- Aids lymphatic circulation
- Improves balance
- Relives menstrual discomfort
- Stimulates metabolism
Bouncing Fitness
6575 Belding Road, Rockford
616-884-0900
Monday – Thursday – 8AM-8PM
Friday – Saturday – 8AM – 12PM