Fun events for families at Holland Aquatic Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Now is a great time of year to stay active as a family. Holland Aquatic Center joined Maranda in studio to talk about the fun events and classes for families. Check out the video above to see how your whole family can have fun at Holland Aquatic. Keep an eye out for their new website launching next week, it will be a great resource for families to check out and schedule their events. Swim lessons run all year round, but if you’re thinking of Spring and Summer classes, now is an excellent time to get kids, teens, or adults signed up.”

Open swim dates to keep in mind:

Special Needs Open Swim on February 11 from 10a-12p

Winter Break Open Swim on February 20 from 12:30-3 and 6-8:30pm.