Which West Michigan gym fits YOU best?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – New year, new you? With all the gyms in our area, it’s hard to decipher which would be the best fit for YOU.

Let’s play a game of goldilocks and the three bears – gym style!

Welcome to Planet Fitness, home of the judgment free zone.

For a post-grad like me, $10 a month is a great way to go! You get access to all the equipment you would ever need, and you’re not cutting too much into your pay check. Bonus, there’s no commitment! If you try it out for a month and decide it’s not for you, no biggy!

Even the black card membership is cheaper than most gyms in West Michigan. With this, you can bronze it up and get a good massage before your work day!

The Y. Something for everyone.

If you’re looking for extra encouragement or added variety to your workout, the YMCA is the place for you. There are over 400 free classes, which are exclusive to members.

BONUS! With membership to one YMCA, you have access to all.

Look good, feel great, get results.

A great thing about Snap Fitness? You commit to results, not a contract. They also pride themselves on using the industries best fitness equipment for cardio, strength training, and all your fitness needs.

Snap fitness isn’t just about physical transformations, but it’s about your mental health and wellness!

“Try the hottest one-hour group personal training workout and keep burning calories for up to 36 hours.”

Want to just get it done? Then Orangetheory is the place for you! Here’s a gym that pushes you to your limits, and makes your reap the benefits… quickly!

Plus, you can try one workout for FREE! Why not?

All different people, all different fitness levels.

Having a personal consultant gives you an accountability partner during this “New Year, New You” season. Anytime Fitness offers ways for all levels to stay on track on get to that healthy place.

🤘🏻 A photo posted by Anna W (@annamae6) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Have you ever tried a ‘cleanse’? Here’s a real life testimonial from a co-worker who did a 3-day juice cleanse! http://wotv4women.com/2017/01/11/coming-clean-the-truth-behind-my-3-day-juice-cleanse-2/