Which West Michigan gym fits YOU best?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – New year, new you? With all the gyms in our area, it’s hard to decipher which would be the best fit for YOU.
Let’s play a game of goldilocks and the three bears – gym style!
Planet Fitness
Welcome to Planet Fitness, home of the judgment free zone.
For a post-grad like me, $10 a month is a great way to go! You get access to all the equipment you would ever need, and you’re not cutting too much into your pay check. Bonus, there’s no commitment! If you try it out for a month and decide it’s not for you, no biggy!
Even the black card membership is cheaper than most gyms in West Michigan. With this, you can bronze it up and get a good massage before your work day!
I'm partnering with @PlanetFitness again this year to tell you guys that it's only $1 down and $10 a month if you join before January 11th! I've been a member for years, and I can confidently recommend them because they foster a judgment free zone. I don't feel embarrassed, judged or uncomfortable when I work out there (and yes, this has happened at multiple other gyms). I also want to clarify something regarding New Year's resolutions: I am not opposed to people making fitness and/or health goals to better themselves! What I'm against is the constant messaging we receive–especially at this time of year–that your life starts at a certain size and that you must pursue weight loss. I started working out again with a trainer a few months ago to improve my health, and I like noticing the gradual changes in what my body is able to do – that is where I find the most satisfaction and what I choose to focus on. I wish you all a very happy and healthy 2017! #JudgementFreeZone #PlanetFitness #sponsored but this message is my own truth.
YMCA
The Y. Something for everyone.
If you’re looking for extra encouragement or added variety to your workout, the YMCA is the place for you. There are over 400 free classes, which are exclusive to members.
BONUS! With membership to one YMCA, you have access to all.
#WorkoutWednesday: Winter Session 1 is here! Members, invite a friend to join you for a workout at the Y. If they become a member by 1/31, we'll waive the joiner fee and you'll get free month of membership! Tag your workout buddy and started today! Click the link in our profile for details! . . #YMCA #YMCAChicago #Chicago #workoutbuddy #wellnesswednesday #jointoday #registration #weightlosschallenge #fitness #fitnessgoals
Snap Fitness
Look good, feel great, get results.
A great thing about Snap Fitness? You commit to results, not a contract. They also pride themselves on using the industries best fitness equipment for cardio, strength training, and all your fitness needs.
Snap fitness isn’t just about physical transformations, but it’s about your mental health and wellness!
Lighting always sucks in during the day but these be my home girls 💕 Snap family for life. Ain't no other gym like this place, the connections that are made, the friendships that have turned into family status, the judgement free environment and just the support is like nothing else. #snapfitness #family #boothangs
Orangetheory Fitness
“Try the hottest one-hour group personal training workout and keep burning calories for up to 36 hours.”
Want to just get it done? Then Orangetheory is the place for you! Here’s a gym that pushes you to your limits, and makes your reap the benefits… quickly!
Plus, you can try one workout for FREE! Why not?
Check out our member #wcw Dione! On the right is Dione Sept 2016, on the left Dec 2016. She lost 30 pounds and countless inches in just 3 months by adding in 3 or more OTF workouts a week and making healthier eating choices. You can join Dione in her weight loss journey and goal of living a healthier lifestyle by registering for our 6 week weight loss challenge. WLC begins Jan 16th!! Stop by the front desk today. 🍊💪🏼 #WLC2017 #orangetheoryfitness #healthieryou #otf
Anytime Fitness
All different people, all different fitness levels.
Having a personal consultant gives you an accountability partner during this “New Year, New You” season. Anytime Fitness offers ways for all levels to stay on track on get to that healthy place.