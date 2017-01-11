See inside the 2017 North American Auto Show

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
auto-show


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Last January, the 2016 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) featured 61 vehicle introductions, a majority of which were worldwide debuts. This year is expected to be even bigger and better! Check out the video above where Maranda takes viewers inside what to expect for the big show.

With the integration of AutoMobili-D, the 2017 NAIAS will serve as the world’s leading showcase of vehicles and technologies aimed at defining how people across the globe experience mobility.

NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and all concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s