See inside the 2017 North American Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Last January, the 2016 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) featured 61 vehicle introductions, a majority of which were worldwide debuts. This year is expected to be even bigger and better! Check out the video above where Maranda takes viewers inside what to expect for the big show.

With the integration of AutoMobili-D, the 2017 NAIAS will serve as the world’s leading showcase of vehicles and technologies aimed at defining how people across the globe experience mobility.

NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and all concluding with a nine-day Public Show.