One Book One City for Kids Announces 2017 Selection

GRAND RAPIDS (January 5, 2017) One Book, One City for Kids, a citywide reading initiative for 5th graders, announces this year’s selection is Out of My Mind by Sharon M. Draper.

One Book, One City for Kids is an annual reading program encouraging fifth graders to read and discuss the same book each winter. The program also strives to encourage a life-long love of reading among students, inspire readers to bring story ideas and themes to life through discussion, and build collaborative ties between public libraries and area schools. As a part of this program, all 5th graders in the Grand Rapids Public Schools will receive a copy of the book and discuss it as part of their curriculum. One Book, One City for Kids is funded entirely by a grant from the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

About the Book Out of My Mind

Eleven-year-old Melody has a photographic memory. Her head is like a video camera that is always recording. Always. And there’s no delete button. She’s the smartest kid in her whole school, but NO ONE knows it.

Most people—her teachers and doctors included—don’t think she’s capable of learning, and up until recently her school days consisted of listening to the same preschool-level alphabet lessons again and again and again. If only she could speak up; if only she could tell people what she thinks and knows. But she can’t. She can’t talk. She can’t walk. She can’t write.

Being stuck inside her head is making Melody go out of her mind—that is, until she discovers something that will allow her to speak for the first time ever. At last Melody has a voice . . . but not everyone around her is ready to hear it.

About the Author

Sharon M. Draper is a professional educator as well as an accomplished writer. She has been honored as the National Teacher of the Year, is a five-time winner of the Coretta Scott King Literary Awards, and is a New York Times bestselling author, with Out of My Mind staying on the list for over 18 months. She was selected as Ohio’s Outstanding High School Language Arts Educator, Ohio Teacher of the Year, and was chosen as an NCNW Excellence in Teaching Award winner.

Sharon M. Draper will visit several GRPS schools in early March and host a public talk at the Main Library on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

One Book, One City for Kids is a collaboration between the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Grand Rapids Public Schools and is made possible through a grant from the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation. All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 616-988-5400 or visit their website.