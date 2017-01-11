Nominate influential women for the 2017 Brilliance Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-West Michigan Woman Magazine is giving recognition to local women who have stood out among the crowd. On April 26th, West Michigan Woman will be hosting the inaugural Brilliance Awards.

The goal of the Brilliance Awards is to shine a light on incredible local women leaders and celebrate the impact they have on the community. Ten categories will recognizing women at various levels of their profession. Men can also be nominated for Best Supporting Male award, where a male will be recognized for their contribution in supporting women. Categories include Mentorship, Emerging Leader, Inspiration, Team Player, Messenger, Champion of Service, Connecter, Reinvention, Best Supporting Male and Woman of the Year.

You can make a nomination until February 28, 2017. Nominations may be submitted using the online system or by submitting the nomination form via email to Ashley at Ashley@serendipity-media.com.

The 2017 Brilliance Awards will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at Egypt Valley Country Club. See more by clicking here